KeralaLatest News

O Abdulla Invites Binoy Kodiyeri to Islam to Escape the Punishment of Having More than one Wives

Jun 26, 2019, 08:23 am IST
Less than a minute

Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) Kerala State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been absconding ever since the allegations of sexual abuse were raised against him by a woman from Mumbai. The party has been on the defensive and the whole Kodiyeri Family seems to be at sea. Journalist and writer O Abdullah though has an interesting solution for all the problems faced by Binoy.

In a Facebook video, O Abdullah said that Binoy should embrace Islam to overcome the existing situation since Islam allows multiple wives.

Abdullah also says that all those who face situations similar to that of Binay can look up to Islam as a possible solution to their problems. “It’s okay to have two wives. Binoy should try Islam like actor Dharmendra” said Abdullah.

Tags

Related Articles

naga-chaitanya-tattoo-revealed

Naga Chaitanya’s tattoo is a morse code, Samantha got surprised after fan decode it’s meaning

Jun 1, 2018, 12:06 pm IST

UN Report Reveals the Cruelty of Pakistan Terror Groups Operating in Kashmir

Jun 28, 2018, 08:37 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi suffers from memory loss, doesn’t remember what he said yesterday ,says PM Narendra Modi 

Dec 4, 2018, 03:03 pm IST
bollywood-star-irfan-khaan-revealed-that-he-has-been-diagnosed-with-a-rare-disease

Here is the truth about Irrfan Khan’s Brain Cancer Rumours

Mar 9, 2018, 10:20 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close