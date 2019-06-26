O Abdulla Invites Binoy Kodiyeri to Islam to Escape the Punishment of Having More than one Wives

Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) Kerala State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been absconding ever since the allegations of sexual abuse were raised against him by a woman from Mumbai. The party has been on the defensive and the whole Kodiyeri Family seems to be at sea. Journalist and writer O Abdullah though has an interesting solution for all the problems faced by Binoy.

In a Facebook video, O Abdullah said that Binoy should embrace Islam to overcome the existing situation since Islam allows multiple wives.

Abdullah also says that all those who face situations similar to that of Binay can look up to Islam as a possible solution to their problems. “It’s okay to have two wives. Binoy should try Islam like actor Dharmendra” said Abdullah.