Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh enters 100 crore club

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and actress Kiara Advani starrer film Kabir Singh has released this week. The film since its opening day has been quite well at the box office. Now reports are coming that Kabir Singh has entered 100 crore club in just 5 days at the box office.

This is really an amazing number for Shahid Kapoor starrer film. According to the trade experts, Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani collected 16.50 crores on Tuesday and with that the total collection of Kabir Singh reaches to 105 crores. This is Shahid Kapoor’s first solo film that entered 100 crore club, earlier his film Padmaavat starring alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone entered 200 crore club.