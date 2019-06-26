KeralaLatest News

These are the Steps Kerala Govt is Going to take to Ensure Better Security at Prison

Jun 26, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
The news of Koduvally Municipal Councillor receiving a threat from none other than Kodi Suni who is still serving a sentence in Prison for his involvement in T.P Chandrasekharan murder was a shock to Keralites.

Earlier, under the leadership of Jail IG Rishi Raj Singh, multiple raids were conducted at Viyyur and Kannur jail and smartphones, drugs, weapons and much more were recovered. Kerala C.M PInarayi Vijayan has now promised to take steps to stop the illegal activities in prison.

“IRB Scorpion has been given the responsibility of ensuring security to prisons in the state. Jammers will be placed in prison. More cameras will be installed. If officers are responsible for the lapses, action will be taken” said Pinarayi Vijayan as a reply to K.C Joseph’s submission.

