This English Player Calls Virat Kohli a Modern Day Jesus

Indian team handed a crushing defeat to Pakistan in the World cup match, extending their complete domination over Pakistan in World cup games. In a match that India won by 89 runs(by D/L method) it was Rohit Sarma’s 140 that helped Indian total but captain Virat Kohli too had played a substantial part with his 65 ball 77.

Kohli was batting so well when he missed a pull shot off Mohammad Amir and the ball was caught by the wicketkeeper. The on-field umpire did not rule it out by Kohli decided to walk. But then the Ultra edge showed that Kohli had not edged the ball at all! After going to the dressing room, Kohli indicated that the leather had brushed the handle of his bat.

Meanwhile, Graeme Swann, the former English cricketer, applauded Indian captain for showing honesty to the sport and walking off. He even went on to call Kohli ‘A modern-day Jesus’.