Youth Congress workers to meet Rahul Gandhi today

Members of the Youth Congress from across the nation would gather in the national capital on Wednesday to urge Rahul to remain the party president. In order to do so, members and workers of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will gather at Rahul’s residence.

They will be led by IYC National President Keshav Chand Yadav, AICC In-charge to IYC Krishna Allavaru and IYC National Vice-President Srinivas B V. The venue would be 12, Tughlaq Lane at 12 noon.

According to a statement by the IYC, “At a time when Congress Party faced the biggest challenge and at a time when our country was battling to protect the idea of democracy, it was Sh. Rahul Gandhi who gave a bold leadership to Congress party by standing for truth, justice, unity and love. Now when we are in a path of struggle Indian Youth Congress believes that it is Sh. Rahul Gandhi who should continue to lead party from the front in its fight to protect the idea of India and democracy and to stand for common man of our country.”

Soon after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had expressed his wish to step down as Congress President. He had reportedly also vouched for a ‘non-Gandhi’ to hold the reins of the party.

The Grand Old Party suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2019 General Election by bagging just 52 seats of the 452-seat Lok Sabha contest, thus improving its 2014 election tally of 44 seats only marginally.

The Congress Working Committee unanimously rejected Rahul’s resignation from the party post. Addressing a press conference in the national capital later, senior party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that all members of the CWC urged Rahul to continue discharging his duties as the party president. He added that all members also requested Rahul to lead the party in this challenging time and be the voice of the youth of India.