Ahead of Meeting With P.M Modi, this is What Donald Trump Said

Ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Trump asked India to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month. He said the tariffs are “unacceptable”.

Washington had withdrawn key trade privileges for New Delhi and India responded by slapping higher tariffs on 28 U.S. products.

“I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the tariffs even further,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn!” said Trump who is all set to meet P.M Modi at this week’s G20 summit in Japan.

Trump’s remarks could make trade row situation worse. Already there is a kind of tit-for-tat tariffs from India and the United States.