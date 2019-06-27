G20 Summit : PM Narendra Modi meets Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which is scheduled for 28 and 29 June in Japan’s Osaka.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump earlier tweeted urging PM Modi to reconsider and withdraw tariffs against the US, calling them “unacceptable.”

PM Modi will hold about 10 bilateral meetings, including with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan this week, sources told PTI on Tuesday.