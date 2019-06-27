Latest NewsInternational

G20 Summit : PM Narendra Modi meets Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Jun 27, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which is scheduled for 28 and 29 June in Japan’s Osaka.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump earlier tweeted urging PM Modi to reconsider and withdraw tariffs against the US, calling them “unacceptable.”

PM Modi will hold about 10 bilateral meetings, including with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan this week, sources told PTI on Tuesday.

Tags

Related Articles

Arun Jaitley announced GST Rates fixed for hotels and lottery

Jun 18, 2017, 06:34 pm IST

Mini Screen’s Nagin Mouni Roy’s unseen rare photos: Don’t miss these pics

Jan 28, 2018, 11:33 pm IST
40 crore for military

Rs 40,000 crore for Army to buy weapons for ‘short and intense war

Jul 15, 2017, 11:04 am IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves a Tip of 16 Lakhs to the Hotel Staff! You Won’t Guess the Reason

Jul 19, 2018, 08:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close