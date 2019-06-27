Having an ‘Aadhar card’ will fetch you Rs. 3000

You will get Rs.3000 if you possess an ‘Aadhar Card’. The UIDA has launched a unique online contest for those who possess an Adahr card.

The UIDA is offering 15 various services related to aadhar. You have to make tutorial videos on these services and the most creative and explanatory videos will get a chance to won a cash award of Rs.3000.

#ContestAlert #MyAadhaarOnline Read the detailed Terms and Conditions to see the participation guidelines: https://t.co/uu2je7d11T Aadhaar online services available on our website https://t.co/oHSQ5QXq1x More info on each service here: https://t.co/TfI9A53Keh pic.twitter.com/7oK0L3EAZi — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 19, 2019

The contestant must prepare a graphical animation video and the duration must be between 30 seconds to 120 seconds. The last date to join the contest is July 8. The winner will be announced by August 31.