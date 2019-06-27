Latest NewsIndia

Having an ‘Aadhar card’ will fetch you Rs. 3000

Jun 27, 2019, 02:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

You will get Rs.3000 if you possess an ‘Aadhar Card’. The UIDA has launched a unique online contest for those who possess an Adahr card.

The UIDA is offering 15 various services related to aadhar. You have to make tutorial videos on these services and the most creative and explanatory videos will get a chance to won a cash award of Rs.3000.

The contestant must prepare a graphical animation video and the duration must be between 30 seconds to 120 seconds. The last date to join the contest is July 8. The winner will be announced by August 31.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress defends Rahul Gandhi over ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ remarks

Apr 23, 2019, 02:51 pm IST
farmers 'maha' march

Why farmers’ ‘maha’ march and protests have been called off

Mar 13, 2018, 07:14 am IST
women kileld in jail

Inserted lathi in private parts: Women prisoner dies

Jun 27, 2017, 01:37 pm IST

Susmita sen’s new hot pic with new tattoo went viral

Mar 18, 2018, 05:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close