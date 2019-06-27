KeralaLatest News

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Puts Facebook Post on Emergency Period in India, Gets Trolled

Jun 27, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Things are only getting tougher for Kodiyeri Balakrishnan family as there are more revelations coming up with each passing day on the issue of sexual abuse allegations raised against Binoy Kodiyeri.

Advocate K.P Sreejith’s revelation that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had knowledge about the Binoy issue put the CPI(M) Party Secretary in a tight spot, but the senior leader is trying to downplay the issue and posted on Facebook, a lengthy write up about Emergency period in India.

But social media users couldn’t spare Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as they took to the comment section of the Kodiyeri post to remind him about the Binoy issue. Check out some of the comments.

 

