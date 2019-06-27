Man catches baby who falls from second floor : Watch Video

In a CCTV footage showing a two-year-old girl fell from her second floor family apartment and was caught by a teenager standing below.

According to ABC News, Doha Muhammed was caught by 17-year-old Feuzi Zabaat, who noticed that she was about to fall down from the window of her home. The incident occurred in the Fatih district of Istanbul, Turkey last Thursday.

Mr Zabaat quickly positioned himself on the pavement to catch the toddler before she could hit the pavement, preventing a certain tragedy. His presence of mind ensured that the 2-year-old survived the fall without any injuries, and he has since been hailed a hero on social media, where the CCTV footage has been widely shared.

Watch the hair-raising video below: