‘PJ Army’ strikes again: Shares Facebook post praising P.Jayarajan

‘PJ Army’, the Facebook page supporting CPM leader from Kannur, P.Jayarajan has again shared a Facebook post supporting and praising the CPM leader.

Earlier CPM state committee has corrected Jayarajan on the FB post shared by the group. Jayarajan himself has asked the admins of these pages in the social media not to blame or accuse party and also do not spread messages about his sons doing manual labor as it will lead to discussions on the society that he and his family is living a simple life while other party leaders not.

Jayarajan also asked to change the name of the Facebook page. The admin of the page has asked sorry as well. Earlier the FB page has shared a post against P.KSyamala, the Anthoor municipal chairperson. The CPM state committee has said that the page is against the party.