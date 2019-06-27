CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Vicky Kaushal to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Jun 27, 2019, 08:35 pm IST
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will play the role of India’s epic Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his biopic. The biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is directed by director Meghna Gulzar. The film is titled ‘Sam’.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is the 1971 war hero of India. Manekshaw was the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

The project is yet another collaboration between the director and the actor after their 2017 blockbuster “Raazi”.

Vicky, who most recently starred in “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, said he is honoured and proud to be getting a chance to portray Manekshaw on the big screen. On Twitter, Vicky shared his first look from the film, where is looking the spitting image of the war hero.

Ronnie Screwvala is backing the project through his banner RSVP banner.,

