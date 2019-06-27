Latest NewsInternational

World’s first ‘Porn University’ to open in Colombia

Former porn-star Amaranta Hank has launched the world’s first porn university in Colombia. The university will give students who want to be a part of the porn industry will be taught extensively in the university. The syllabus of the university comprises acting, production and all other sides of the porn industry.

Amaranta who switched to porn industry after being a journalist hopes that the goodwill that she has in the industry will help her university to a bigger success.

The university will also provide live performance training to newcomers. And this makes this the world’s only university that gives live performance training. The university will also help the women stars in building their image and even to rise to stardom in the male-dominated industry. The university will help the women stars to survive in the male-centric society and how to build the image and status of a ‘porn-star’.

