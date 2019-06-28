CPM leader P.Jayarajan rejects P.K.Shyamala and accepts party rebel C.O.T.Nazeer

Senior CPM leader P.Jayarajan has declined CPM Kannur district committee member P.K.Shyamala, the chairperson of Anthoor Municipal corporation on expat’s suicide. He also made it clear that he has a differnt opinion on the issue and differs with the party’s opinion. Shyamala, the wife of CPM central committee member M.V.Govindan Master has the responsibility to interfere in the issue and she has made a serious failure in doing so. Jayarajan said this in a recent interview given to a Malayalam magazine.

Jayarajan has earlier openly said this and CPM state committee has declined this opinion.

Jayarajan, but accepted the party rebel C.O.T.Nazeer, who contested as an independent candidate in Vadakar against him. Jayarajan said that Nazeer has strong views and stands. After the attack against Nazeer Congress and BJP pressurized him to say my name but he never. I fully accept this, Jayaraajan said.

He also said that he receives greater acceptability among people as a man working among people. He is not apart from the party. He works under the party and not above, he said as the CPM has targetted Jayarajn on people and fans glorifying and symbolizing him.