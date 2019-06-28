Latest NewsSports

Dhoni or Sarfaraz’s? ICC Asks Which Catch is Better. Check Out this Video

Jun 28, 2019, 11:39 am IST
MS Dhoni and Sarfaraz Ahmed, wicket keeper’s of India and Pakistan respectively, has not had a great time in this World Cup so far. Dhoni was criticised for his slow batting rate while Sarfaraz came under the scanner for his captaincy and batting form, especially after Pakistan’s loss to India. Both of them though had a great catch to their credit though.

MS Dhoni took a one-handed diving catch off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah, sending back the big-hitting Carlos Brathwaite for just 1 run to his name. A day ago, Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed had also taken a similar catch to dismiss New Zealand’s Ross Taylor off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Now ICC has come forward with a comparison of both catches and asking which one is better. You watch these catches and decide which one is better

