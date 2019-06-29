Auto rickshaw driver booked for masturbating in public

Mumbai Police has booked an auto rickshaw driver for masturbating in public. The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained.A search operation has been launched by the police, based on the details provided by the complainant.

The case was registered by the police Tuesday, when a 19-year-old reached out to the cops via Twitter. The complainant said she was jogging near the Powai lake in Hiranandani at around 11:54 pm, when a man dressed in auto driver clothes began flashing while looking at her.

The woman, who has been living in Mumbai since 2015, said she was terrified on finding the man staring at her and “masturbating”. She was unable to note down his auto rickshaw number.

The police is scanning CCTV footages to identify the accused and further the probe in the matter.