Encephalitis deaths in Bihar: This can be the reason

The expert doctors claim that the asbestos sheet can be the reason for the death of hundreds of children. The detailed report of the same is yet to come. The new opinion is based on the independent studies of doctors from AIMS as well as Srikrishna Medical College in Bihar.

They visited the homes of the victims. The report says that besides poverty and high temperature the asbestos sheet may also be a reason for the acute encephalitis breakout. The temperature of houses with these rooftops will not fall even at night.

Dr. Harjeeth Singh Bhaati who led the study stated that the people didn’t get ration properly. In the study, they also found that the children were not vaccinated against Japan fever. There was shortcoming from the part of government hospitals. The dead were mostly children below the age of 10 who were all undernourished. In the primary study, litchi fruits were considered as the cause of death. However, it was rejected later.

The doctors visited 289 houses in Musafir Nagar of which 280 are BPL. They don’t have fresh water resources too. The Bihar government would submit the detailed report in the assembly next week.