Netizens troll ‘Team India’s new orange jersey

The cricket fans and netizens have come forward trolling the new orange color jersey of ‘Team India’. The BCCI has officially unveiled the new away jersey of Indian cricket team yesterday.

The orange color jersey has earlier sparked political controversy. The netizens have used all their arrows to troll the new jersey of the team.

Even the jersey has been compared to the uniform of employees of Indian Oil Corporation fuel pumps.

#BleedOrange We expect team Indians dress code should be like this. Hope by 2023, definitely we will achieve it. Jayatu jayatu Hindu Rashtram @Tejasvi_Surya @KiranKS @kiranshaw pic.twitter.com/yZVvDHGTZG — Mohan Gowda (@HJS_Mohan) June 28, 2019