Netizens troll ‘Team India’s new orange jersey

The cricket fans and netizens have come forward trolling the new orange color jersey of ‘Team India’. The BCCI has officially unveiled the new away jersey of Indian cricket team yesterday.
The orange color jersey has earlier sparked political controversy. The netizens have used all their arrows to troll the new jersey of the team.
Even the jersey has been compared to the uniform of employees of Indian Oil Corporation fuel pumps.
#BleedOrange We expect team Indians dress code should be like this. Hope by 2023, definitely we will achieve it. Jayatu jayatu Hindu Rashtram @Tejasvi_Surya @KiranKS @kiranshaw pic.twitter.com/yZVvDHGTZG
— Mohan Gowda (@HJS_Mohan) June 28, 2019
What do you think of this kit? ? #TeamIndia | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Bv5KSfB7Uz
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 29, 2019
— BALAJI (@Mahi00719) June 29, 2019
— Republic Of Fekoslovakia (@Fekoslovakian) June 29, 2019
Indian oil company givn their dress kit to Indian team pic.twitter.com/2xQgRjTx5t
— Soma (@Soma56824624) June 29, 2019
@BCCI you could have done better. I want @ianuragthakur back in BCCI. pic.twitter.com/WoEGKpNLcW
— Shiva (@iBajpai_) June 29, 2019
Possibly inspired by pic.twitter.com/KiFV5LoQl5
— ? ??cMeniman ?? ?? (@mcmeniman777) June 29, 2019
— BIGG BOSS TAMIL 3 (@Arun09513592) June 29, 2019
No offence..? pic.twitter.com/FdNafldw6I
— karthik_dhfm?? (@karthik3_kc) June 29, 2019
Possibly inspired by pic.twitter.com/KiFV5LoQl5
— ? ??cMeniman ?? ?? (@mcmeniman777) June 29, 2019
Stadium for the next match of #IndvsEng #BleedOrange pic.twitter.com/Ou1kcVKYuz
— Atinder (@atinderpal21) June 28, 2019
You should've given some credit to inspiration @swiggy_in… pic.twitter.com/MstofbMnbN
— ???????????????? (@PandiyanDr) June 28, 2019
Post Your Comments