Netizens troll ‘Team India’s new orange jersey

Jun 29, 2019, 04:25 pm IST
The cricket fans and netizens have come forward trolling the new orange color jersey of ‘Team India’. The BCCI has officially unveiled the new away jersey of Indian cricket team yesterday.

The orange color jersey has earlier sparked political controversy. The netizens have used all their arrows to troll the new jersey of the team.

Even the jersey has been compared to the uniform of employees of Indian Oil Corporation fuel pumps.

