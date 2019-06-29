‘ The untouchability to RSS must be changed ,RSS is a cultural organisation’: Former Vigilance director Jacob Thomas praises RSS

Former Vigielnce director Jacob Thomas IPS have come forward praising RSS.

‘RSS is not a political organization. But it is a cultural organization. A volunteer organization. But in Kerala, for some people there is a feeling of untouchability towards RSS. It should be changed, he said in an interview given to a Malayalam news channel. He also added that he was cooperating with RSS for the last 23 years.

He also made it clear that he did not want any positions. It wished to get any better position, must have been closer to Cheif Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. There are many examples of that. Till now there is no problem in the relationship with him, Jacob Thomas added.

RSS is the world’s biggest NGO. From 1996, I am cooperating with RSS, said Thomas Jacob in an interview given to News 24.

Earlier Thomas has visited senior RSS leaders in New Delhi. It is also rumored that he will join BJP. Thomas has been under suspension for a long time after Pinarayi Vijayan casme into power.