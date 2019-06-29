Latest NewsIndia

Yogi Adityanath government includes 17 OBC castes in the Scheduled Castes list

Jun 29, 2019, 10:41 am IST
Less than a minute

Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has included 17 OBC castes in the Scheduled Castes (SC) list.

A decision to this effect was taken late Friday night and authorities have been directed to issue caste certificate to families belonging to these 17 castes.

The castes that have been added into this list are – Nishad, Bind, Mallah, Kewat, Kashyap, Bhar, Dhivar, Batham, Machua, Prajapati, Rajbhar, Kahar, Pottar, Dhimar, Manjhi, Tuhaha and Gaur, which previously belonged to the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category.

This move is seen as an attempt by the Yogi Government to provide these social and economically backward classes with the benefits of reservation after removing legal irritants that have stalled the issue in the past.

The move will leave greater space in the OBC quota for the remaining OBC caste groups.

This is also the fulfilment of a 15-year-old demand by these 17 caste groups.

Coming before the by-elections to 12 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the move is bound to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and further erode the vote base of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

This, incidentally, is the third time that the state government will be making an attempt to include 17 OBC castes into the SC bracket.

