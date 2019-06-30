Heavy rain and high tidal waves predicted in Kerala coast: Alert declared

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an alert to tourists and other people. The authority requested people to avoid visiting beaches and coasts in Kerala.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted earlier that high tidal waves will occur in Kerala coast. There is a possibility for high tidal waves in the coast of Kerala stretching from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod. The KSDMA has also issued an alert to fishermen as there is a possibility of strong winds in the sea.

The KSDMA requested to avoid going to sea for fishing. The IMD has also predicted that there will b heavy rain in some districts in the state. The KSDMa has instructed people to be alert.