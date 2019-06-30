KeralaLatest News

Heavy rain and high tidal waves predicted in Kerala coast: Alert declared

Jun 30, 2019, 05:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an alert to tourists and other people. The authority requested people to avoid visiting beaches and coasts in Kerala.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted earlier that high tidal waves will occur in Kerala coast. There is a possibility for high tidal waves in the coast of Kerala stretching from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod. The KSDMA has also issued an alert to fishermen as there is a possibility of strong winds in the sea.

*????????? ??? ????????? ??????? ???????? ??????*????????? ???? ??????? ???????????????????? ????????? ???? ????????…

Gepostet von Kerala State Disaster Management Authority – KSDMA am Sonntag, 30. Juni 2019

The KSDMA requested to avoid going to sea for fishing. The IMD has also predicted that there will b heavy rain in some districts in the state. The KSDMa has instructed people to be alert.

*???? ??????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????????????*01 ???? 2019 ?????? 11 :30 ??? ??????? ???? ???????? ????????…

Gepostet von Kerala State Disaster Management Authority – KSDMA am Sonntag, 30. Juni 2019

Tags

Related Articles

MLA booked for preventing municipal employees from doing their duty

Mar 19, 2019, 11:30 pm IST

Kerala Vijay Fans Club Put Up India’s highest cutout ever for ‘Sarkar’ – See Pics

Nov 3, 2018, 08:05 pm IST

Doordarshan Cameraman records Video message during Naxal Attack: Video

Oct 31, 2018, 02:19 pm IST

Government Asks Mobile Internet Providers to Block 827 Porn Websites

Oct 25, 2018, 09:50 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close