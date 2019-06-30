Latest NewsIndia

Kashmiri Pandits welcome Amit Shah’s “temporary” statement on Article 370

Jun 30, 2019, 08:17 am IST
Kashmiri Pandits have welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Article 370 of the Constitution where he calls the provision “temporary in nature”.

They further said the time was ripe for the provision to scrapped.

In a statement here on Saturday, Panun Kashmir, an organisation of migrant Kashmiri pandits, said they have complete faith in the abilities of Shah to deliver a mortal blow to the sponsors of terrorism in the Valley and under Shah the Kashmiri Pandits would finally be rehabilitated in their more than 5,000-year-old home.

Shah, on Friday, had said Article 370, which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was “temporary in nature” and “not permanent”.

