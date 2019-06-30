Latest NewsIndia

Mahua Moitra raises middle finger at Arnab Goswami during a TV debate in 2015: Video

Jun 30, 2019, 10:17 pm IST
The Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal Mahua Moitra rose into national attention after her maiden speech at the Lok Sabha become viral. In the speech, she has pointed out seven signs to show that between 2014 and 2019 fascism has become a major force in India.

But now an old video of the TMC lawmaker is also coming into the attention of netizens. In the video, the TMC leader has shown raising her middle finger at journalist Arnab Goswami during a debate. The incident in the video happened during a debate in the Times Now channel in 2015. When Arnab did not allow her to speak she has raised her middle finger at the anchor and continued her speech.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has tweeted this video.

