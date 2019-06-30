‘My relationship with my religion was threatened’: Bollywood actress quits acting career

Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim has decided to quit acting. The actress who rose into fame after her role in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’, has revealed this decision on her social media handle. ” My relationship with my religion was threatened. I lost all the Barakah from my life”, she wrote on Instagram.

” Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me…. As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with the identity ie my line of work…. his field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan…. Until I decided to confront my weakness and began to strive and correct my lack of knowledge and understanding by attaching my heart with the words of Allah. In the great and divine wisdom of the Quran, I found sufficiency and peace”, the actress wrote on social media.

Zaira Wasim is a Bollywood actress of Kashmiri origin. She has received a Filmfare award and a National Film Award. She has received the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement from the President of India in 2017. She made her debut in Bollywood industry by portraying Geeta Phogat in all-time blockbuster’ Dangal’.