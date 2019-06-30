“Should Think About Centres For Treating ‘Cyber-Slaves’,” Says Kerala C.M

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the time has come where we have to seriously think about centers for giving treatment to ‘cyber-slaves’.

“The tendency of using new generation media for wrong purposes is on the ascendancy. Even these media have become something like drugs that mislead children,” he said after inaugurating the MaryPaul Memorial Children’s Library at Kuruppampady, Perumbavoor.

“We cannot avoid these media completely. Parents and teachers should see to it that children are using this media for the right purpose,” he added.

Interestingly, it is the social media wing that supports the left, which is found to be a lot more aggressive. For instance, pages like ‘Porali Shaji’ that vouches for the left have been in the news for their intolerant attitude towards certain media that published news against the left.