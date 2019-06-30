Latest NewsEntertainment

Suresh Gopi to Return to Silver Screen. Check Out his Look For the New Movie

Jun 30, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Less than a minute

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi had a busy few months. He was one of BJP’s star candidate in the Loksabha elections and although he lost from Thrissur, he did create quite an impact and won many hearts. The news is that the action hero, known best for his Police roles in Malayalam, is all set to return to the silver screen. But no, he isn’t taking up a Malayalam movie, Suresh Gopi is going to feature in a Tamil film-Tamizharasan.

Vijay Antony will be the hero of the movie and it is about the relationship between a father and a son. Ramya Nambeesan will play the female lead of Vijay Antony. Suresh Gopi is known to be playing a negative role in the film. The film is directed by Babu Yogeswaran and will hit the theatres in July.

Tags

Related Articles

Baba Ramdev’s show; premier held at capital

Feb 11, 2018, 08:23 am IST
Ramadan 2018

Ramadan 2019 : Shri Sita Ram Temple In Ayodhya Hosts Iftar

May 21, 2019, 10:38 am IST

The people put an indelible mark on the Edappal Child Rape case convict.

May 17, 2018, 08:28 pm IST
Kerala-Flood

Resul Pookutty thanks SRK for helping flood victims of Kerala

Aug 18, 2018, 10:30 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close