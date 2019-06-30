Suresh Gopi to Return to Silver Screen. Check Out his Look For the New Movie

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi had a busy few months. He was one of BJP’s star candidate in the Loksabha elections and although he lost from Thrissur, he did create quite an impact and won many hearts. The news is that the action hero, known best for his Police roles in Malayalam, is all set to return to the silver screen. But no, he isn’t taking up a Malayalam movie, Suresh Gopi is going to feature in a Tamil film-Tamizharasan.

Vijay Antony will be the hero of the movie and it is about the relationship between a father and a son. Ramya Nambeesan will play the female lead of Vijay Antony. Suresh Gopi is known to be playing a negative role in the film. The film is directed by Babu Yogeswaran and will hit the theatres in July.