A video footage of a tiger following a motorbike has become viral in the social media in the last two days. The incident was taken place in Wayanad.

The incident took place as two persons on a motorcycle were shooting the wildscapes in a mobile camera in the Sulthan Bathery – Pulpally route. As they reached Pambra, a tiger followed the motorcycle for some time and after that crossed the road and went into the forest.

After the video went viral, the forest officers in the leadership of Chethalayam forest range officer V.Ratheesan inspected the area. The forest department has cautioned that as there many wild animals in the area those who travel in two-wheelers must be cautious and alert. The forest officers also claim that there are three tigers in the area. But till now they have not attacked anyone.