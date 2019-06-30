Will Vijay Shankar be Replaced For the Match Against England? Check Out What Virat Kohli Said

It seemed as though Indian cricket team solved the number 4 crisis and found an ideal player at number 4 in KL Rahul, but then Shikhar Dhawan picked up an injury and Rahul had to be moved into the opening position.

Vijay Shankar bats for India at number 4 but with little success and fans have been demanding a change of role and wants either Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik to take the number 4 position.

Shankar scored 29 against Afghanistan and was involved in a 50 plus run stand with his skipper, neither of the innings looked reassuring. To make matters worse, Shankar’s bowling skills have not been used either to reinforce his claim to be a part of the team as an all-rounder.

So could Shankar be replaced? If Virat Kohli’s words are any indication, there is hardly a chance for that to happen. Kohli said Shankar is going to produce a big knock soon.