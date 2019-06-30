Yogi Adityanath’s reply to Priyanka’s criticism

Yogi Adityanath gave reply to Priyanka’s criticism over the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. He said that her criticism was only just sour grapes. Priyanka commented that criminals are freely roaming through UP. This made the UP CM quite furious. He accused that her party failed in UP and is confided to Delhi, and they are making statements just to get attention.

Earlier Priyanka tweeted that crime rates are increasing in the state and it reaches the deaf ears of BJP. Did the UP government surrendered to the criminals, she asked in her tweet sharing the news of crimes. The UP police also replied to her tweet that they are handling te crimes efficiently and shared the statistics to show the same.