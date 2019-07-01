NEWS

DMIK announces two party nominees for Rajya Sabha election; Details Inside

Jul 1, 2019, 08:22 pm IST
The DMK on Monday named has named two party nominees for the Rajya Sabha election, It has been asserted that the same has effective quashed the speculations of the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh being fielded from Tamil Nadu with its support.

The DMK president MK Stalin has asserted that the third seat was being allotted to the ally MDMK.

Party trade union leader M Shanmugam and senior advocate P Wilson are the nominees for the biennial election, slated on July 18.

Biennial elections to fill six Rajya Sabha seats from the state will be held on July 18. They are being held to fill the vacancies that will arise due to the retirement of sitting members — four of the AIADMK and one each from the DMK and the CPI — next month.

