Monsoon deficiency comes down to 33%

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the nation has witnessed around 33% deficiency in monsoon in the month of June. Out of the 36 meteorological subdivisions in the country 28 have recorded deficiency in rainfall.

But it predicted that a low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal will bring good rainfall to central India. But the northern parts of India including Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana will not any benefit from this low-pressure.

The Monsoon is likely to active in this week. The monsoon will surge between June 30 and July 15. The southwest monsoon in the country starts on June 1 and ends on September 30. Monsoon reached Kerala on June 8.