Monsoon Rainfall: India faces driest June in last five years

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the last June was the driest June in the last five years. This happened as the delay in the monsoon rainfall. This will certainly adversely affect the harvest of crops and finally the economy.

The data released by the IMD revealed that the monsoon rain was third below average. And in some states like Uttar Pradesh, it went down to 61%. As per the data with the overall rainfall of 112.mm, this is the fifth driest June.

The southwest monsoon which usually covers the entire country by July 1 has covered less than two third.

As per the IMD criteria, a normal or average monsoon means rainfall between 96% and 104% of a 50 year average of 89 cm during the four months monsoon season.