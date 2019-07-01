Latest NewsSports

Rohit Sarma and Virat Kohli Makes New World Cup Records

Jul 1, 2019, 07:15 am IST
India couldn’t get over the line against England and recorded their first defeat in the World Cup 2019. Chasing a mammoth 337, India paid the price for not showing urgency in scoring early and found the going tough in the last few overs to raise the scoring rate. Rohit Sarma and Virat Kohli guided the Indian innings for so long, the former hit his third century of the World cup and the captain scored his back-to-back fifth fifty. Both the efforts are actually a world cup record.

Rohit Sharma has now become the second Indian batsman in history to smash three hundreds in a World Cup edition. He already had a ton each against South Africa 122* and 140 against Pakistan, along with the 106 yesterday. Sourav Ganguly had scored three hundreds in the 2003 World Cup.

Virat Kohli has become the first skipper to score five consecutive fifties in World Cup history. Kohli is also the only the second player ever to score five fifties in a row in World Cup history after Australia’s Steve Smith.

