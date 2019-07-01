RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat who once denounced social media joins twitter

Atlast the RSS also becomes techy savvy. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat who once said that will never open an account in the social media has landed in the realm of social media with verified Twitter account.

@DrMohanBhagwat, is the social media handle of RSS chief. He has also amassed around 4,000 followers in no time.

Not only Bhagwat but also five senior leaders of the RSS has also joined the social media. They all have allowed a verified Twitter account. Krishna Gopal, Suresh Soni, Suresh Joshi, Arun Kumar, V.Bhagaiah, Anirudh Deshpandey are the other RSS leaders who joined the social media.

All the leaders had joined Twitter between May to July 2019. But they are yet to tweet. RSS has joined the microblogging site on 2011.RSS’s twitter handle has around 1.3 million followers.