Taslima Nasreen Unhappy About Zaira Wasim’s Decision to Quit Films. Check Out What She Said

National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim, who had stolen everyone’s heart with her role in Dangal had announced her decision to disassociate herself completely from the field of acting since her acting interfered with her faith and religion.

In a lengthy post, she explained that her relationship with religion was threatened and that she wishes to hang her boots. Comments and opinions have poured in from all corners, and Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen felt it was a moronic decision.

“Oh, My Goosebumps! Bollywood’s talented actress Zaria Wasim now wants to quit acting because she thinks her acting career almost destroyed her faith in Allah. What a moronic decision! So many talents in Muslim community are forced to go under the darkness of the burqa.”wrote Taslima on Twitter.

Here is the Facebook post of Zaira announcing her decision to quit Bollywood.