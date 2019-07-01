US President Donald Trump playing golf over the dead bodies of two drowned migrants; Cartoonist fired

A Canadian cartoonist’s illustration of US President Donald Trump playing golf over the dead bodies of two drowned migrants went viral on Wednesday. Just two days later, the cartoonist, Michael de Adder Tweeted that he had been fired by all publishing companies he contracted for in New Brunswick, Canada.

Michael De Adder’s illustration depicted Trump asking the two dead migrants, “Do you mind if I play through?”

The cartoon refers to the image of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lying face down in water surrounded by reeds on the US-Mexico border. The two drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande River to get into the United States.