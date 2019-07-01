Yuvraj Singh Impressed by this Shot of Ben Stokes. WATCH VIDEO

India couldn’t get over the line against England and recorded their first defeat in the World Cup 2019. Chasing a mammoth 337, India paid the price for not showing urgency in scoring early and found the going tough in the last few overs to raise the scoring rate. Ben Stokes played a pivotal role in England’s success, smashing 79 runs off 54 balls.

He had managed to keep the scoring rate high through the English innings, smashing 6 fours and 3 sixes. One of his sixes, a switch hit over midwicket, had caught everyone’s attention and left former Indian player Yuvraj Singh stunned.

Seriously ! @benstokes38 what was that ? ridiculous shot #reversesweepsix ! Looks like a good wicket to bat on , great foundation laid by the openers would have like to see @josbuttler come in early , can india contain England in death ?” wrote Yuvraj on Twitter.

Stokes completely turned himself around and scooped it high into the crowd, as YUzvendra Chahal, the bowler, watched it soar into the crowds. Check out the video here