Abhimanyu Murder: MLA Sabarinadhan Questions Communist’s Commitment in Finding the Culprits

It’s been a year since Abhimanyu’s murder and how far has the investigation progressed in these days? Who stabbed him? How many were actually involved in the crime? A lot of such key mysteries are yet to be solved. The culprits are hiding with the same expertise they showed in executing the crime.

Despite no real action from Police, the left has organized a slew of programmes to commemorate his death. According to SFI district secretary Amal CS, a rally will be taken out by around 10,000 students from different colleges in the district to the college.Congress MLA Sabarinadhan reflected on the issue and questioned the commitment of the communist government in the issue.

Here is an English translation of his Fb post:

One year since Abhimanyu has passed away. Social media will go red with all the posts on him by leftists. But the culprit who stabbed him is still absconding. This is all the commitment the communists have towards their worker’s despite having control over state police” he wrote on Facebook.

