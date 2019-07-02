Actor Sidharth criticizes BCCI for declining Ambati Rayudu

South-Indian actor Sidharth who well knwon for bold stands and controversial tweets has come criticizing BCCI. He criticized BCCI for declining Ambati Rayudu in the Indian cricket team and the inclusion of Mayank Agarwal.

He expressed his protest on Twitter. ” Dear @RayuduAmbati, you deserve much much better. Sorry man! This is bullshit. Stay strong! This says nothing about your talent, commitment or consistency”, Sidharth tweeted.

Earlier, there was a contest between Vijay Shankar and Rayudu for the position of four in the Indian team. The selector elected Vijay Shankar terming him as ‘3-dimension player’. A tweet by Rayudu on that time has gone controversial. And it is rumored that Rayudu was not included in the team because of that.