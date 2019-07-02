All You Need to Know About Mayank Agarwal- the Player Who Replaces Vijay Shankar in Indian Squad

Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the rest of the World cup with a toe niggle and Mayank Agarwal has been brought in as his replacement. Quite a few would have expected Ambati Rayudu to walk into the team but it has not happened so. It remains to be seen how team management is going to play this, whether they are going to promote Agarwal to opening and play Rahul at 4 or even give Karthik a chance and keep Agarwal on the benches. But let’s just say that the 28-year-old Karnataka player is an exceptionally talented batsman. Here is what he has achieved so far.

Mayank Agarwal made his Test debut against Australia in Melbourne in the Boxing Day Test, he got scores of 76 and 42 in the match as India went on to win the match. He followed that up with a knock of 77 in the next match at Sydney.

Agarwal, despite all his talent, has not played a significant role in the Indian Premier League. In fact, he has changed teams many times and couldn’t come up with performances that would help him stay at one team. He has played for Delhi Daredevils, Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bangalore and is currently with Kings XI Punjab. In IPL 2019 he made 332 runs in 13 matches for KXIP.

Agarwal has 3964 runs in first-class cricket and his highest score is 304* against Maharashtra. In his debut in first-class cricket against Maharashtra, he had scored 90 off just 144 balls. He has a test average of 65 in his brief career and 50.2 in the first-class career.