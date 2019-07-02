Fuel tank of IAF aircraft falls in field

The external fuel tank of Indian Air Force’s flight falls into an agricultural field. The farmers and agricultural workers working in a field near Sulur IAF base in the Coimbatore district frightened as they see a massive fuel tank containing around 1200 liters of jet diesel falling in their field. But later the police clarified that it is a fuel tanker of Tejas aircraft of IAF.

The aircraft was landed safely in the IAF base in Sulur. The incident took place as the fighter jet was airborne. The fighter jet was on its routine sortie from Sulur airbase. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Tejas is the indigenously developed Light-combat aircraft. This is the first incident after the flight was inducted into the force.