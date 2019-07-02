“Govt Committed to Bring Kashmiri Pandits Back to Kashmir,” Says Amit Shah

Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the bill for an extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of six months with effect from Wednesday (July 3, 2019). The J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which provides for reservations in educational institutions and government jobs within 10km of the International Border in the Jammu area, was also passed by Rajya Sabha
Speaking at the house, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Govt was committed to bringing back Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir. He also lamented the fact that no voice was raised against the attack on Sufism either which stood for the unity of Hindus and Muslims.
Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir. Many of their shrines were demolished. Sufism was targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. Sufism used to talk about unity and harmony but they were attacked. No voice was raised in favour of Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis when they were brutally attacked. Sufis used to talk about the unity among Hindus and Muslims but they were forced to leave the Valley. Modi-led government is committed to bringing back Kashmiri Pandits, he said on Rajya Sabha while to a debate on the extension of President’s rule in the state.
