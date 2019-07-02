“Govt Committed to Bring Kashmiri Pandits Back to Kashmir,” Says Amit Shah

Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the bill for an extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of six months with effect from Wednesday (July 3, 2019). The J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which provides for reservations in educational institutions and government jobs within 10km of the International Border in the Jammu area, was also passed by Rajya Sabha

Speaking at the house, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Govt was committed to bringing back Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir. He also lamented the fact that no voice was raised against the attack on Sufism either which stood for the unity of Hindus and Muslims.