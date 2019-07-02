Modi Govt to Make 312 Model Schools For Tribals and Much More. Check this Out

New Delhi: Modi Government in its second Avatar is making some serious efforts for a major tribal outreach, as the Government will soon start the process of building 312 premier Eklavya Model Residential Schools for tribals. Government is also going to set up 600 value-addition centers for minor forest produce across the country, both a part of their 100-day agenda.

The government had promised to build the premier Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in every block with more than 50% ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons by 2022, in the budget 2018-19.

According to the date of Census 2011, there are 564 such sub-districts and only 102 have EMRS.