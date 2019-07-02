Monsoon intensify over Central India, deserted South

The southwest monsoon has deserted the Sout India. The monsoon which came late by a week in south India has almost deserted the south and has intensified over Central India.

The monsoon today has entered some parts of East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chattisgarh.

South India is hopeful about a reigning low-pressure are which is formed in the Bay of Bengal moves over west into Central India. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Kerala and Karnataka may get rainfall after this. This year the nation has recorded a 33% decline in monsoon rainfall.