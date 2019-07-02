Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian to achieve this in a World Cup

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has become the second Indian batsman to score 500+ runs in a single edition of ICC World Cup Cricket. He achieved this unique record after scoring 60 runs in today’s match against Bangladesh.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only Indian batsman scored 500+ runs in a single edition of Cricket world cup. Sachin Tendulkar scored 523 runs in 1996 world cup and 673 runs in 2003 world cup.

Rohit who scored 104 runs in today’s match has also come to share another record with Sri Lankan player Sangakkara. Rohit and Sangakkara share the record of most number of century in a world cup In this world cup Rohit has scored 4 century.

Rohit has also become the top scorer in this world cup. Rohit has till now scored 544 runs. He surpassed Australian player David Warner who has scored 516 runs.

Rohit also becomes the Indian player to score the most number of sixes in one day cricket. In today’s match, Rohit scored 5 sixes. Rohit has till now scored 230 sixes in ODI. He surpassed M.S.Dhoni.He is in the fourth position in the number of sixes. Chris Gayle, Afridi and Jayasurya is in the top three positions.