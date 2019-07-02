Vijay’s ‘Bigil’ earn a whopping amount even before release

The Tamil film ‘Bigil’ starring Ilayathalapathi Vijay directed by Atlee is the most anticipated and hyped film in the industry.

Ags Entertainment is happy to announce that @Screensceneoffl has procured the most sought after Tamil Nadu Theatrical rights of #Bigil . We look forward to a long and successful association with them ?@Ags_production @agscinemas pic.twitter.com/vLTjLCRd1Y — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) July 2, 2019

The actor-director duo is teaming up third time after giving tow huge blockbusters – Theri and Mersal-. As per reports, the film has earned a whopping amount even before it’s release. It is reported by industry experts that the film has earned around 220 crore rupees from the pre-release business.

The makers of the film have disclosed that the overseas right of the film was sold to United India exporters and X Gen Studio for around 30 crores.

Happy to announce that XGen Studio and United India Exporters have bagged the overseas rights for #Bigil This will be our #Thalapathy’s largest worldwide release ?? pic.twitter.com/wY88aPVi0V — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) July 2, 2019

The film has Nayantara playing the female lead. The film has veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Vivke, Yogi Babu, Induja, and Daniel Balaji. A.R.Rahman has scored the music.