Vijay's 'Bigil' earn a whopping amount even before release

Jul 2, 2019
The Tamil film ‘Bigil’ starring Ilayathalapathi Vijay directed by Atlee is the most anticipated and hyped film in the industry.

The actor-director duo is teaming up third time after giving tow huge blockbusters – Theri and Mersal-. As per reports, the film has earned a whopping amount even before it’s release. It is reported by industry experts that the film has earned around 220 crore rupees from the pre-release business.

The makers of the film have disclosed that the overseas right of the film was sold to United India exporters and X Gen Studio for around 30 crores.

The film has Nayantara playing the female lead. The film has veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Vivke, Yogi Babu, Induja, and Daniel Balaji. A.R.Rahman has scored the music.

