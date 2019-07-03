“Attack on pluralism & diversity” Asaduddin Owaisi Condemns Attack on Hindu Temple at Delhi

?In an unfortunate incident reported from Lal Kuan near Chawri Bazar in Old Delhi on Monday, groups of Hindu and Muslim residents clashed with each other. There were stone pelting and violence and a temple was vandalised with its idols desecrated. It is known that the entire issue was created over a row on parking space.

President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the attack and tweeted that such attacks are an attack on pluralism and diversity.

Attack on any place of worship or worshippers is an attack on the very pluralism & diversity of our dear country. This act of vandalism is highly condemnable & I demand that the culprits be prosecuted & convicted in a time-bound manner” he wrote on Twitter.

According to the police, around 12.30am on Monday, the news was spread around that area that a 20-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death by a Hindu family. This is what led to people unleashing violence on the temple. Another group assembled to chase away and attack this group.

The two men involved in the parking row — Aas Mohammad and Sanjeev Kumar Gupta were injured. A photojournalist from a Hindi daily also sustained injuries.