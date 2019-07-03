Here is What Sachin Tendulkar Said About MS Dhoni’s Innings Against Bangladesh

Sachin Tendulkar was quite critical of the way MS Dhoni batted against Afghanistan. The batting legend felt that the Dhoni-Jadhav partnership was just too slow against the Afghanistan spinners and felt “slightly disappointed”.

To make matters worse for MSD, there was a lot of criticisms against Dhoni for the way he batted against England. At a time when he was required to raise the scoring rate, Dhoni was found lagging. Experts unleashed their criticisms on his performance.

Now, yesterday in the match against Bangladesh too, Dhoni wasn’t at his explosive best, but this time Sachin has come to the rescue of MSD. Sachin Tendulkar said the 33-ball 35 knock by Dhoni was an important inning for India.

“I felt it was an important innings and he (MS Dhoni) did exactly what was right for the team. If he stays till the 50th over, he can help other guys around him. He is expected to do that and he did that. “For him, it is more about the team. Whatever is the need of the hour, one needs to do that and on Tuesday, he did that perfectly,” Tendulkar said.

India has already secured a place in semi-finals and will play their last league match against Srilanka on June 6.