Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

”If your religion made you do this, maybe you didn’t belong here after all”: Actor Sidharth slams Zaira Wasim

Jul 3, 2019, 02:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

South- Indian actor Sidharth has criticized Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim for her decision to quit acting as it has hurt her religious belief. Sidharth on his social media handle came against the actress.

”t’s your life. Do whatever you want. Wish you only the best for your future. I believe our art and our profession is our life. We fight to keep religion out of it. It doesn’t belong here. If your religion made you do this, maybe you didn’t belong here after all. “Godspeed”, Sidharth tweeted.

Earlier Zaira Wasim who rose to fame after she portrayed Geetha Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer film Dangal has announced that she is quitting acting as the careers have taken her away from religion.

Tags

Related Articles

kochi-Metro

Kochi Metro: Dream run begins on hartal day

Jun 19, 2017, 08:33 am IST

Civilian shot dead in Baramulla

Mar 30, 2019, 11:48 pm IST
bollywood actress in now dating this old school friend

After 5 men this Bollywood actress is now dating old school friend

Mar 9, 2018, 09:03 pm IST
senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh

India’s downfall lies in the demise of CPIM: Indian economist says

Mar 6, 2018, 02:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close