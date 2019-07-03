”If your religion made you do this, maybe you didn’t belong here after all”: Actor Sidharth slams Zaira Wasim

South- Indian actor Sidharth has criticized Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim for her decision to quit acting as it has hurt her religious belief. Sidharth on his social media handle came against the actress.

It's your life. Do whatever you want. Wish you only the best for your future. I believe our art and our profession is our life. We fight to keep religion out of it. It doesn't belong here. If your religion made you do this, maybe you didn't belong here after all. "Godspeed". https://t.co/niXdrxL6qk — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 1, 2019

Earlier Zaira Wasim who rose to fame after she portrayed Geetha Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer film Dangal has announced that she is quitting acting as the careers have taken her away from religion.