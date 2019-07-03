NEWSInternational

Is UAE the Owners of Weapons Found in Libya? Here is How UAE Responded to the Allegations

Jul 3, 2019, 09:41 am IST
Less than a minute

There were reports that American-made missiles were seized at a base belonging to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar. GNA military spokesman Mohammed Qununu had said that markings on the missiles’ shipping containers read “Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates”.

However, the United Arab Emirates denied ownership of weapons found in Libya, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Tuesday.

“The UAE also urges all parties to de-escalate tensions and to re-engage in the UN’s political process,” the statement said.

The statement added that UAE reaffirms its commitment to the United Nations’ security council resolutions on sanctions and arms embargo.

Tags

Related Articles

Protest against Karnataka H.C judges’ transfer ahead of retirement

Sep 28, 2017, 03:58 pm IST

Smuggled Indian sloth Bear ‘Rangila’ returns to India

Jul 14, 2018, 08:25 pm IST
samantha

Actress Samantha makes shocking revelations about casting couch

May 7, 2018, 07:45 pm IST
minor

Minor rape victim gives birth to another victim?

Mar 20, 2018, 07:53 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close