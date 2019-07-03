Is UAE the Owners of Weapons Found in Libya? Here is How UAE Responded to the Allegations

There were reports that American-made missiles were seized at a base belonging to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar. GNA military spokesman Mohammed Qununu had said that markings on the missiles’ shipping containers read “Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates”.

However, the United Arab Emirates denied ownership of weapons found in Libya, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Tuesday.

“The UAE also urges all parties to de-escalate tensions and to re-engage in the UN’s political process,” the statement said.

The statement added that UAE reaffirms its commitment to the United Nations’ security council resolutions on sanctions and arms embargo.